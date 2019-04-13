As an educator, I congratulate the Arizona Daily Star on your excellent article about high quality early education, and your advocacy for kids here in Pima County. Charlotte, NC understands the value to the community and to children, and they have made a real start in giving their kids the education they will need to succeed in school and later contribute to their city. I look forward to reading about the other communities that have made this commitment. And I urge our Pima County Board of Supervisors to give our County and our kids the same start on the journey to success and achievement. Supervisors, please fund scholarships for high quality early childhood education.
Trudi Connolly
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.