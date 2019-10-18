In this day and age when every article, whether it be about sports or politics, seems to be negative, how refreshing to read about young people who strive to achieve the highest goals. Why not have a more in-depth article about Evan Nelson, a guard from Salpointe, who has committed to Harvard or Maya Benita, a senior golfer from Catalina Foothills, who has a 4.83 G.P.A. and still finds time to volunteer for numerous organizations. I'm sure there are many more students, at various schools, who deserve to be singled out for their dedication to academics as well as extra-curricular activities.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
