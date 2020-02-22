Letter: Student Achievements
Letter: Student Achievements

Re: the Feb. 19 article "For Gettings, coming to Arizona was a 'no-brainer'."

Kudos to Greg Hansen for his excellent article on Stone Gettings. In this day and age, when there's so much negativity in daily life--coronavirus, politics, social media--it's refreshing to see an article about a student athlete who has his priorities in order. I encourage the Star to write at least one article weekly about an athlete who combines the best of both academia and athletics, whether that person is in college or high school.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

