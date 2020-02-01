Letter: Student Athlete Abuse intolerable

The University of Arizona administration must sanction Sean Miller for in public, before thousands of hostile ASU fans, verbally abusing, humiliating a student who is also an athlete. No University employee, staff or faculty member would be allowed to verbally abuse a student. Sean Miller and other NCAA coaches become millionaires off the unpaid performances of students. It’s pride in a game for students. For Miller, it’s his million dollar livelihood. These coaches are abusive, primarily, to protect their income. I was a student athlete. I had coaches who were respectful, encouraging teachers. Also had coaches who were bullies. Big difference playing out of fear and playing out of respect for your coach. Miller must, at least, apologize to the student and the team at Mckale center court.
Glenn Johnson
Midtown
