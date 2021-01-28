 Skip to main content
Letter: student athletes
Re: helping UA student athletes succeed

Book recommendation: Student athletes (and staff) of UA Athletics should read “A Sense of Where You Are,” about Bill Bradley during his college days at Princeton. An ideal student athlete, Bradley excelled in basketball, leading Princeton to the 1965 Final Four, and in academics, taking rigorous courses at a premiere university. He went on to win an Olympic gold medal and two NBA championships in basketball as well as become a Rhodes Scholar and a US senator, among other accomplishments, off the court.

The book “A Sense of Where You Are,” would be recommendable regardless of what it was about because it's by John McPhee, a truly great author (nonfiction) who wrote equally well across many topics.

This book should be made easily available across C.A.T.S. so that Bill Bradley can continue serving as a role model to student athletes.

Go Cats!

Paul Sheppard

Midtown

