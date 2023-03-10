I don't have any student loan debt. Still, it's in my interest for the government to write off some of that $1.5 billion. Obama bailed out Citibank and General Motors. Trump bailed out the airlines. Biden sent checks to everyone. Those were practical decisions. Americans under 40 have been blasted by events and poor government policies for the last 20 years. America needs that group to catch a wave. They're the future. I have to invest in the future. Cut that debt load. Create some hope. Open up opportunity. It's a practical decision.