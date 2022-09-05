 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Student loan relief good but beware

  • Comments

Editor,

Student loan debt relief is long overdue and it means millions will finally be able to move forward in their lives. That said, student loan relief is fraught with unintended consequences, and it is not the solution to excessive college tuitions.

I remember administrators stating that raising tuition was inconsequential as Pell Grants and student loans would rise to meet increased tuitions. As tuition grew, so did administrator salaries and the number of classes taught by part-time faculty.

At the same time, the State of Arizona's share of PCC's revenue decreased and even disappeared. The three-legged stool of revenue (property taxes, the State of Arizona and tuition) was crippled.

Many ADS readers will remember PCC's $60. tuition and UA's $146. tuition. State officials funded education in those days. I urge voters to vote only for candidates committed to funding public education.

People are also reading…

Dave Gallagher, retired PCC faculty, counselor

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another RINO

I am happy to see other RINOs are taking the road I am. I am embarrassed by the noise the "Republicans" make while running for office. When I …

Letter: Discard These Crazy 8's!

Crazy Eights is a card game where the object is to be the first player to discard all their cards. Speaking as a Democrat, it's way past time …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News