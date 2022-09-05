Letter: Student loan relief good but beware

Editor,

Student loan debt relief is long overdue and it means millions will finally be able to move forward in their lives. That said, student loan relief is fraught with unintended consequences, and it is not the solution to excessive college tuitions.

I remember administrators stating that raising tuition was inconsequential as Pell Grants and student loans would rise to meet increased tuitions. As tuition grew, so did administrator salaries and the number of classes taught by part-time faculty.

At the same time, the State of Arizona's share of PCC's revenue decreased and even disappeared. The three-legged stool of revenue (property taxes, the State of Arizona and tuition) was crippled.

Many ADS readers will remember PCC's $60. tuition and UA's $146. tuition. State officials funded education in those days. I urge voters to vote only for candidates committed to funding public education.

Dave Gallagher, retired PCC faculty, counselor

Foothills