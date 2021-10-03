Letter: Student Mask Mandate Works

Thank you to TUSD's superintendent and governing board members and decision-makers in other school districts who are following the CDC guidelines and requiring masks for all students and educators. I join with a majority of Tucson-area residents who, unlike the Governor and Republicans in the Legislature, understand the benefits of mask-wearing and know how viruses mutate and are transmitted. By protecting students, educators, and families, you are slowing the spread in our community. We are in your debt.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
