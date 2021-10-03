 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Student Mask Mandate Works
View Comments

Letter: Student Mask Mandate Works

  • Comments

Thank you to TUSD's superintendent and governing board members and decision-makers in other school districts who are following the CDC guidelines and requiring masks for all students and educators. I join with a majority of Tucson-area residents who, unlike the Governor and Republicans in the Legislature, understand the benefits of mask-wearing and know how viruses mutate and are transmitted. By protecting students, educators, and families, you are slowing the spread in our community. We are in your debt.

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Pothole Fiesta

It has come to my attention that the neglect of our roads in Tucson has proven to be detrimental to drivers. Dangerous potholes lurk on every …

Local-issues

Letter: city council raises

What we are paying our city council here in Tucson is an embarrassment: $36K to the mayor and $24K to councilors. We lag far behind the seven …

Local-issues

Letter: RTA and Water Rates

How sad that the Tucson Mayor and City Council want to drop out of the Regional Transportation Authority because Tucson is underrepresented on…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News