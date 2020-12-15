 Skip to main content
Letter: Students are not failing
Letter: Students are not failing

I am struck by how abysmally we are describing students during the pandemic. This Sunday's Star article enumerates many reasons that students are "failing" in their classes, including involuntary housing transitions, caring for siblings, parents without work, and parents with work who can't be present to help with online school. Why are we talking about all of this in terms of "failure" and a "lost year"? Actually, if you are one of these children this year, you are doing some really hard mental and emotional work of facing this pandemic and getting through it, while the grownups around you are closing their eyes and praying. And the children can tell that those same public officials and politicians are the ones describing how students are failing. They have effectively taken a leave of absence during a year when creative and collaborative leadership was more important than ever. So lets deal with our failures grownups, and stop putting it on the kids!

Robert McLane

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

