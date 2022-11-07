 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stupid, Ignorant, Duped, or What?

Last weekend a televised Kari Lake advertisement stated she would eliminate state sales tax on groceries and rent. As an Arizona resident how can she be so stupid as to not realize that Arizona does not levy sales tax on food or rent?

Today I saw a plagiarized Kari Lake “We Can Do It” sign which I felt was particularly disgusting. The “We Can Do It” poster is a World War II acknowledgement of the valiant contributions of women in support of the US war efforts to defeat fascism. It shows ignorance of US history for Trumpian fascist candidate Lake to use this to support her cause. This is exceptionally disgusting and insulting since my father and many of my uncles fought in WWII to defeat fascism.

My questions are: Is she really this stupid? Is she totally ignorant of the US role and purpose in WWII, or is she being duped by her cadre of campaign managers which she expects will aide her through her fascist governance?

Patrick Mulloy

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

