So as I understand it a Phoenix woman whose arm was mauled by the jaguar after she climbed over the wall to take a selfie is holding the zoo responsible. Sounds like the stupidity defense: I'm too stupid to know better and therefore I'm not responsible for what happened. Unfortunately there's no cure for stupidity. As Frank Zappa said, "There's more stupidity than hydrogen atoms in the universe and it has a longer shelf life."
jeff aronson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.