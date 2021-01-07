 Skip to main content
Letter: Subscribe to the Daily Star digital
Times are changing and so am I. The morning paper at my door has been a welcome ritual for 50 years but I’ve found a better way to subscribe. The digital Star has been our morning source for over a year and we couldn’t be better served. We don’t pass the print edition around as we each have our own copy on our IPad and phone. It is the exact same format and appearance as the print edition, is here when We pour our first coffee and is with us all day plus it is economical.

I can’t change the editorial policy but that might just be another topic. We’ll deal with it in the meantime. Give it a try and you just might like it as we do.

Doug McLeod

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

