Letter: Subscribers pay for four days off
  • Comments

As a long-retired newspaper boy, I can't help but laugh about all the fuss about our poor newspaper delivery person needing four days off. Thinking back over 60 some years I wonder if anyone delivery the paper today could cope with what newspaper boys went through delivering the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune. We worked seven days a week 52 weeks a year. No one drove us around we walked behind a newspaper cart. Neither snow nor rain nor heat kept us from our appointed rounds. If we happened to be caught out in the rain too bad. Snow so high to push our carts we had to walk our route. Vacations, Holidays, sick days (forget about it) Even one letter writer to the Star worried about the poor editor, reporters, photographers, and staff needing four days off. Checking with a former reporter for a Chicago paper all I got was a good laugh. Let’s be honest here this was all to save money for Lee Enterprises.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

