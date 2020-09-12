Letter: Subterfuge in Gathering Petition Signatures

As a long-time Tucson resident, I’ve encountered many petition passers for various causes and candidates. However, my experience near Broadway-Camino Seco on Sunday was unsettling. A woman approached me and asked if I would sign a petition for “an independent candidate.” She didn’t volunteer the candidate’s name or the office he was seeking, and her hand covered the portion of the petition naming the candidate. I had to ask twice in different ways before she identified him: Kanye West.
I declined to sign, but I saw others she approached sign the petition without learning the candidate’s name. When I posted about this on Nextdoor and talked with friends, a number of them shared that various Kanye West petition passers had used the same subterfuge with them in different areas of town.
I reported what I consider fraudulent signature gathering to the Pima County Elections Department. But it behooves us all to get basic information about any petition before signing it.
Donna Phelan
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
