Letter: "Sucked Dry" Why?????

Re: the Sept. 26 article "Wells run dry since mega-dairy's arrival."
Thank You very much Debbie Weingarten and Tony Davis for your front page alert today, "Wells run dry since mega-dairy's arrival," Sunday, 9/19 and for bringing forth the August, 2021 article "Sucked Dry" in High Country News about Riverview's mega-dairy farm that has been destroying the Wilcox water aquifer since 2015. Readers, please read this article, and help us start a grassroots movement to regulate groundwater use in rural Arizona. I am a county water user with 3,000 gallons plus of water cisterns around my house. I use my cisterns, have a gray water shower, and cut corners wherever I can. Why should I pay even more for water when mega-water users like Riverview pay nothing?? Justice is needed. Water rights and water scarcity are big issues for all of us, especially in our continuing decades long drought, despite this year's monsoon.
Sue Thorne
Foothills
