 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "Sucked Dry" Why?????
View Comments

Letter: "Sucked Dry" Why?????

  • Comments

Re: the Sept. 26 article "Wells run dry since mega-dairy's arrival."

Thank You very much Debbie Weingarten and Tony Davis for your front page alert today, "Wells run dry since mega-dairy's arrival," Sunday, 9/19 and for bringing forth the August, 2021 article "Sucked Dry" in High Country News about Riverview's mega-dairy farm that has been destroying the Wilcox water aquifer since 2015. Readers, please read this article, and help us start a grassroots movement to regulate groundwater use in rural Arizona. I am a county water user with 3,000 gallons plus of water cisterns around my house. I use my cisterns, have a gray water shower, and cut corners wherever I can. Why should I pay even more for water when mega-water users like Riverview pay nothing?? Justice is needed. Water rights and water scarcity are big issues for all of us, especially in our continuing decades long drought, despite this year's monsoon.

Sue Thorne

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The phony audit

Its about over. the courts have ruled on the records and the phony audit wasting time and money is about to implode on the anti democratic rep…

Local-issues

Letter: UofA Loss to NAU

  • Updated

There is a proverb in Japan that says, "on the rock for three years." A Buddhist monk came to Osaka from South Korea, and sat on a rock in the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News