Letter: Sucker or Smartie?

Yes, this is another letter extolling the virtues of the medical and support teams at the UA POD vaccination site. They are so efficient, friendly, and personal. "Congratulations!" the nurse said after I received the shot. And the assistant handed me a DumDum(R) sucker. "Cool! and thank you!" I replied. But on the drive home I thought, "Wait a minute! Shouldn't they be handing out Smarties(R) instead of DumDums—and suckers to boot?"
Liz Kingslien
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.