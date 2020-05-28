Letter: Suffer The Children

While we are all justifiably concerned about COVID-19, we have turned our backs on what is going on at our border. Using the pandemic as an excuse, the government is denying federal protection and kicking migrant kids, some as young as 10, back into unknown territory.
Working with migrants, I've heard tell of children from Guatemala mistakenly being sent to Honduras. Few migrants are aware of their rights in the United States. Families flee countries where if you don't oblige criminals you watch your mother being raped and beheaded. Or you watch your son's fingers being chopped off one by one because you looked at someone the wrong way. Is this where we want today's children to grow up tomorrow? More angry resentful terrorists? Billions are spent on a useless old fashioned paranoid fortress wall, instead of fighting drug addiction, corruption and helping desperate children find a safe home.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
