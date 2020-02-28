Letter: Suggest becoming better informed
Letter: Suggest becoming better informed

Re: the Feb 19 letter to the editor “Gerson confused in his morality,” which was written in response to Michael Gerson column “A pro-lifer isn’t morally obligated to vote for Trump.” There certainly is confusion here, but it is not with Michael Gerson. The letter writer, apparently unaware that the US Catholic Bishops in their latest voting guide, actually allow for the very thing that the letter writer argues against. It is allowed, for good cause as spelled out in the guide, for a pro-life individual who thinks it better for the common good, to vote for a candidate who may not be pro-life. I recommend that everyone, especially Catholics read the

Document. In fairness, It takes an acquired facility to read and understand these documents sometimes, so perhaps this is why the letter writer was uninformed. (Faithful citizenship 2020, Forming Consciences Part I, Paragraph 35)

David Miehl

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

