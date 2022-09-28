Letter: Suicide Prevention and Support

As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Community Walks, I will be walking on October 8th at Reid Park to promote the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. These walks support suicide loss survivors, and our movement is growing.

Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. Losing my son Zach in 2015 changed my life's path.

Since then, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health.

Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently a leading cause of death in the U.S., and let others know they are not alone. Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon with equal importance to physical health, and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. We need you − together we can stop suicide.

Gina Gillis

South Tucson