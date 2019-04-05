RE: the March 31 article "Suit against Rosemont lists wildlife harm; Hudbay claims exaggerations."
Thank you Tony Davis for describing the damage to wildlife and plants in the Santa Rita Mountains from the proposed Rosemont Mine. However it should be remembered that over 50 cultural resource sites will also be destroyed., These cultural sites significant to many Tribes, span an age range over 5,000 years and likely contain several hundred human burials that will be disturbed. If these burials were not Native American, this project would not be happening. The impacts of the proposed Rosemont Mine on the cultural and natural landscapes of the Santa Rita Mountains is staggering.
Peter Steere
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.