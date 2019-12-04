I'm glad to see that we are keeping Coach Sumlin for another year or more. We might as well give him time to develop a team, as any new coach could not do any better. Hopefully he will do some good recruiting and get Arizona football back to a winning program. I do think the University should not pay these coaches so much. I would like to see a reasonable salary, say $500,00 or so ( still more than most people make) with generous incentives for total games won, conference games won, conference and national position, bowls played in and won, graduation rate of his athletes, etc. If the U did this, they might start a national movement, which many people feel is long overdue.
Vernon Stedronsky
Northwest side
