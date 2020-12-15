Letter: Sumlin Walks Away

After a humiliating 70-7 loss to ASU, head coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired. Okay. That's reasonable. His record in Tucson was poor, and this last embarrassment to our football community is real. What I don't get is his contract. Why in the world would the athletic leaders in our community agree to a contract that specifies a 7 million dollar buyout? The University is in the position of power in such contract negotiations and should offer a prospective coach an entry level wage for university level coaching candidates. Coaching at Arizona is an honor. There is no shortage of capable men and women interested in the job. There are many ex-athletes, high school, and junior college coaches who understand football and teaching young men. Offer them a job. Promise only, "if you are successful we will up the ante. No buyouts." That offer will be jumped at by those who carry the fire in the belly need to succeed. We don't need cast-offs or gold seekers.
John E Irby
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
