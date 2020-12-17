Letter: Sumlin

With every coach there is a moment when the downfall starts. May he rest in Peace for Coach Tomey it was in 1999 when we lost 41-7 to Penn State. For Coach Stoops it was when we lost 30-29 to ASU in double ot (I sill rember the energy evaporate when Zendejas has his 2nd blocked PAT). For coach Rodrgiuez it was in 2015 when the heart and soul of the program Scobby Wright went down with a knee injury. Sad, to say Coach Sumlin's came in his first year when we blew a 19 point lead to our hated rival when his choice to go conservative cost us a bowl big and 365 days of bragging right. Yet his attitude of it being another game is what rubbed this alumni wrong. Sumlin is good man but not the right fit for us.
BEAR DOWN
Gabriel Bustamante
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!