 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sumlin
View Comments

Letter: Sumlin

With every coach there is a moment when the downfall starts. May he rest in Peace for Coach Tomey it was in 1999 when we lost 41-7 to Penn State. For Coach Stoops it was when we lost 30-29 to ASU in double ot (I sill rember the energy evaporate when Zendejas has his 2nd blocked PAT). For coach Rodrgiuez it was in 2015 when the heart and soul of the program Scobby Wright went down with a knee injury. Sad, to say Coach Sumlin's came in his first year when we blew a 19 point lead to our hated rival when his choice to go conservative cost us a bowl big and 365 days of bragging right. Yet his attitude of it being another game is what rubbed this alumni wrong. Sumlin is good man but not the right fit for us.

BEAR DOWN

Gabriel Bustamante

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Sumlin Walks Away

After a humiliating 70-7 loss to ASU, head coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired. Okay. That's reasonable. His record in Tucson was poor, and this…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News