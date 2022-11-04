Letter: Summer camp

"Summer camp" sounds like a good way to spend state money. We all want our kids to get the best education possible. That makes a good headline but where are the state monies that should be supporting our schools throughout the school year? We rank 48thin the country when it comes to spending on public schools while we are sitting on a $5.3 billion budget surplus. We certainly could do more for our kids' education than a summer camp!
Mary Lou Damiano
Northwest side
