If you have driven up to Summerhaven on a weekend, you'll know what I am going to comment on. Parking! The Summerhaven community cannot absorb the volume of cars driving up from Tucson to escape the heat. Parking in the village and Marshall Gulch is very limited and almost exclusively along the sides of roads. Pima County should invest in a parking structure as a benefit to its citizen taxpayers. There are lots large enough to accommodate construction of a multi-level parking structure. To use a phrase from Nike..."Just Do It".