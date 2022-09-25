Letter: Sunday Comics!

What in the world is wrong with you all?? What happened to the Sunday Comics?? It seems that you have removed all the good comics, e.g. Sherman's Lagoon, Crankshaft, Bizarro, etc. and replaced them with some Pablum (anybody still know what that is?). You have ruined our Sunday mornings. It seems that you are trying your best to drive your readers away. Guess we'll have to switch to the NY Times or Washington Post and get our local news from the Tucson Sentinal.