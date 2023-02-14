I've read last Sunday's (Feb. 5) paper twice, appreciating detailed, fact based articles on several local issues including, but not limited to,

Strategies for tackling homelessness in Tucson, issues involved in the necessary reallocation of scarce Colorado River water, a statistical overview of the geographic sources of the 2.3 million people involved in border encounters last year , a critical look at the complexity of proposals for desalination of water from the Sonoran state, as a review of crime trends in Tucson last year.

You have presented us with a New Year's overview of a half dozen of the major issues facing our city/region.

This is why we subscribe to our Real True Local News Paper.

Heartfelt thank you to your team.

Karol Marshall

Foothills