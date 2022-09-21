Letter: Sunday puzzles? Winifred Williams, Northwest side Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHERE DID THE SUNDAY PUZZLE PAGE GO??!!!The Sunday crossword is there, but NONE of the rest of the pageWinifred WilliamsNorthwest sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Northwest Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Katie Hobbs' disingenuous securing Arizona ad Democrat candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs is running a TV ad featuring Pima Count Sheriff Nanos and Santa Cruz County Sheriff Hathaway, both… Letter: Hobbs vs Lake Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra… Letter: Separation of Church and State Critics of Christian nationalism and the Supreme Court’s conservative majority decisions on abortion and the separation of church and state po… Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right! Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th… Letter: Juan Ciscomani for District 6 There is a new face running for U.S. House of Representatives, District 6, Republican conservative Juan Ciscomani. He is a first generation Am… Letter: The Earth Is Flat Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling… Letter: When a poll is not a poll On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer… Letter: Purple for Parents Candidates aren't right for CFSD As a parent of a Catalina Foothills School District middle schooler, a dedicated school volunteer, a public education proponent, and voter, I … Letter: It's Time We have to separate the RR (Real Republicans from the RINO (Kari Lake Jim Finchem Blake Masters. Letter: Debate I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.” Comments may be used in print.