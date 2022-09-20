Letter: Sunday Star puzzles in trouble

It's a shame when a great newspaper like the Star makes needlessly irritating changes which certainly did not involve readership input. How senseless is printing the puzzle page answers a week after they're published. When you see the crossword answers a week later, you can't possibly recall the clues. Please, bring back Frank Longo, bring back Cryptoquip, replace the tired old strips with the ones we readers have come to love, some of the few happy items in an often dismal news world. If this is Lee Enterprises' decision, let them know what a huge mistake this is. Of course, we miss the daily features as well. "If it aint broke, don't fix it!" We had it so good!