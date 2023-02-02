The argument by Santa Rita Park's homeless suit cites 8th Amendment's "...cruel and unusual punishment" to justify not removing the population that inhabits that public park. The lives of the residents who pay taxes and legally live around that park are the ones experiencing cruel and unusual circumstances. Providing alternative shelter for the homeless is not legally required. The homeless do not maintain, own or pay taxes on that land. Public parks use curfews to prevent the mischief that usually occurs after 10pm. The neighborhood deserves this protection. When ample warnings have been given that removal is imminent, though difficult, our spaces and the caretaking of them should be respected. Since it is not a proper, legal, or a desirable permanent living arrangement to begin with, the they are not entitled to remain indefinitely. They chose Tucson to live in and it sounds like actual Tusconans are doing what they can to help and have endured the chaos and danger enough in that location.