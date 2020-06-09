Letter: Sunday's Op-Ed pages rocked

Joel Fineman was a thoughtful and educated piece. David Fitzsimmons was shocking, humorous and scary. But Jeffrey McConnel had to be read three times. Round 1: OMG, Is this guy nuts??? Round 2: So 100,000+ deaths is OK? Round 3: Do testing of vaccine efficacy and safety on real people?? Kill a few thousand more? So clinical trials can be skipped over??
Who is this guy? An engineer? A logical, orderly mind type? Cue - Loud laughter! But by the third read I had to appreciate his pseudo analysis of Trump's business acumen or incredulous lack of, depending on your political bent.
Sunday Morning Op-Ed pages made my day!!!!
Gail Ruther
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
