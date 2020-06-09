Letter: Sunday's Op-Ed pages rocked
View Comments

Letter: Sunday's Op-Ed pages rocked

Joel Fineman was a thoughtful and educated piece. David Fitzsimmons was shocking, humorous and scary. But Jeffrey McConnel had to be read three times. Round 1: OMG, Is this guy nuts??? Round 2: So 100,000+ deaths is OK? Round 3: Do testing of vaccine efficacy and safety on real people?? Kill a few thousand more? So clinical trials can be skipped over??

Who is this guy? An engineer? A logical, orderly mind type? Cue - Loud laughter! But by the third read I had to appreciate his pseudo analysis of Trump's business acumen or incredulous lack of, depending on your political bent.

Sunday Morning Op-Ed pages made my day!!!!

Gail Ruther

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News