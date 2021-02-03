 Skip to main content
Letter: Sunshine Mile and Developers
As the Broadway Widening Project continues, the development community eyes the Sunshine Mile Overlay District (SMOD) as a way to build east of downtown at the expense of the community.

During the last few years downtown Tucson has seen corporate gentrification and built up so much that a small one-acre parking lot can cost a million dollars or more. Developers can't build north or south of downtown due to land costs and historic designations so developers are working to manipulate zoning and planning for the SMOD.

Should the Sunshine Mile have multi-storied buildings like downtown? Even before the pandemic, Hydra and dozens more businesses had closed downtown due to huge rent increases. The suggestions made by the builders for SMOD, instead of benefitting small business on Broadway, would ruin those small businesses through rent increases. Those suggestions leading to bad zoning decisions would ruin the Sunshine Mile just as 4th Avenue is being wrecked by corporate gentrification.

There's a Zoning Examiner's meeting Thursday, February 4th at 6PM.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

