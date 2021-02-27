 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sunshine Mile will be ruined
View Comments

Letter: Sunshine Mile will be ruined

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 21 article "High-rise housing could tower over Tucson's Sunshine Mile."

I read the article about the Sunshine Mile Overlay District a few days ago and was terribly saddened.

Having seen the overdevelopment of downtown Tucson cause the Sapphire Bar and Hydra as well as other businesses to close before the pandemic because of rent hikes, I had hoped the Zoning Examiner and the City of Tucson would find a better way protect the Sunshine Mile from such excess. I was wrong.

The plan of the developers to make the overlay district too difficult for neighborhoods to fight succeeded. The cheaper land east of downtown is now near virgin territory for exploitation thanks to the city planning department. Only the city council can modify this giveaway to high-rise, Soviet-style ugly big-box buildings with terrible architecture that may be built in the historic Sunshine Mile.

To paraphrase the Vietnam War saying, they'll destroy the Sunshine Mile in order to save it.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News