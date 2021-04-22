Letter: Suntran bus system

I have ridden the Suntran bus system for many years. I'm very grateful the City has eliminated the bus fare during this terrible pandemic. This gesture has lessened the economic hardship. Yet, there is a problem, the bus stops throughout the city are filthy. I have written to Suntran but never a response. Isn't there enough government assistance to cover the much needed steam cleaning and upkeep of the bus stops? It is quite an embarrassment besides the hassle of sanitizing shoes and clothing at the end of the day.
Dan Nelson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.