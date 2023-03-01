Rumor has it that since the recent Super Bowl was played in Arizona, a team of high-priced lawyers from Philadelphia is in town to petition the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn the results of the game and award the win to the Eagles. The attorneys have hired the Cyber Ninjas to assist in their endeavors. The Ninjas plan to investigate the algorisms that changed points on the scoreboard from the Eagles to the Chiefs and it is expected that the entire process may take several months and the report of their audit will not be released. A spokesperson for Kansas City contends that the Chiefs won the game, and the championship trophy will not be surrendered. It is also rumored that Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have joined the Philadelphia team as local advisors on overturning official results in Arizona.