Letter: Super Carrier : Carlos Samniego
Letter: Super Carrier : Carlos Samniego

Re: letter from Jeffrey McConnell on December 16, 2020

I delighted in reading the letter about Carlos Samniego, a true gentleman who delivered my paper for many years. Yes, he often went out of his way to save me a long walk, too. In the warm early mornings of summer, I'd be out to receive a friendly wave and a jolly greeting. I am pleased that he is still delivering the Star, and that his clients appreciate the special person he is.

Sally Wegner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

