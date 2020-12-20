Letter: Super Carrier : Carlos Samniego

Re: letter from Jeffrey McConnell on December 16, 2020
I delighted in reading the letter about Carlos Samniego, a true gentleman who delivered my paper for many years. Yes, he often went out of his way to save me a long walk, too. In the warm early mornings of summer, I'd be out to receive a friendly wave and a jolly greeting. I am pleased that he is still delivering the Star, and that his clients appreciate the special person he is.
Sally Wegner
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
