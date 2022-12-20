Letter: Superintendent Hoffman will be missed

I want to thank State Superintendent of Public Education Kathy Hoffman for her tireless efforts to protect and improve our public schools.

I appreciate all that she accomplished while in office. She worked across the aisle to obtain special funding for hundreds of school counselor positions, created Arizona’s first Teacher Residency Program, and advocated for the American Family Plan to fund pre-K education.

I appreciate how hard she fought for equal access to high-quality public education for all students regardless of race, gender, or zip code by establishing inclusive policies and expanding digital access for urban and and rural communities.

I appreciate her efforts to increase teacher recruitment and retention, improve funding and access to social-emotional learning resources, provide support for multilingual learners, and advocate for Arizona’s steadfast and resourceful teachers.

Thank you Superintendent Hoffman for your positive influence and dedication to our schools and our children. You will be missed.

Dr. JB Marshall

Oro Valley