Letter: Superintendents Deserve Appreciation

If you want to know what it is like to be a school district superintendent during the COVID-19 pandemic, think about the movie “Ground Hog Day” and instead of the alarm clock radio playing Sonny and Cher singing “I Got You Babe”, superintendents are waking to an opened Pandora’s Box. I am making an assumption that the superintendents are getting any sleep which might be a huge leap.
If you didn’t know, my former colleagues continue to dedicate every waking hour to planning learning environments that are safe for all students, teachers and staff. This work is done while conditions continue to change creating the need for multiple plans and constant communication with parents and students.
Let’s help our superintendents get a little more sleep. Take some time to contact your district superintendent and let them know they are appreciated.
Nicholas Clement
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
