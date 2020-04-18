Letter: Supermarket shopping
Letter: Supermarket shopping

I went to COSTCO last Sunday and was surprised and pleased at their effort to mitigate coronavirus at their store. Customers were directed to pick up a trolley that had been cleaned by an employee. Then we were directed to maintain 6 feet clearance while we waited at the entrance. Entrance into the store was controlled by the number of customers that were in line at the checkout stations and we were allowed entry in batches. Customers were directed to maintain clearance while at the checkout stations. The trademark free samples had been eliminated to avoid customer bunching. They also had a big sign at the entrance that listed the items that were out of stock

Thank you, COSTCO.

Now, why don’t Fry’s, Walmart, Basha’s, Safeway, Albertson’s and the rest of Tucson’s grocery stores adopt the same efforts? This isn't rocket science. All the offending supermarket managers should take a trip to COSTCO and implement something similar in their store Your customers deserve it!

Sterling Herstad

North side

