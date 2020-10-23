 Skip to main content
Letter: Superspreader
Letter: Superspreader

I am more than angry with the 2000 supporters who turned out at the airport to hear Donald Trump and expose others to Covid-19. This was a Superspreader event, people! When have your stopped caring about your fellow citizens? It is woefully negligent to expose others to the virus and possible death. I want Tucson to thrive. We have many who have chosen to retire here. but not to die from Covid-19.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

