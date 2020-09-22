Letter: Supervisor Ally Miller

Re: the Sept. 16 photo "Supervisor surrounded in plexiglass."
Wednesday’s Star told us that supervisor Miller had to have a plexiglass barrier built at her desk, because she refuses to wear a mask, per city ordinance. A big thanks to County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry for caring about the other’s who would be exposed to Miller’s noncompliance. I hope she had to pay for the plexiglass installation. Just another example of Republicans not taking the virus seriously, and not doing the simplest thing to help stop the spread. Ally Miller what a poor example you are.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
