Who in our community is now at greater risk and what are the projected outcomes of rejecting the Stonegarden grant? Undoubtedly, there will be an outcry from citizens who read the headlines and question why elected officials would choose to reject money. However, as Supervisor Sharon Bronson pointed out, enforcement of immigration laws is a goal of that grant. Sheriff’s deputies are not an arm of immigration enforcement, and that deputies working under Stonegarden are prohibited from patrolling locally or answering calls for local service.
So what is the real cost to taxpayers of turning down this grant? If Bronson is correct, taxpayers will SAVE $2.8 million resulting from the real costs of incarceration, lawyers and courts. Citizens of Tucson are sick about the tragic stories of children separated from their parents at the border and of racial profiling of Latinos. Seems to me that the Board made an ethical decision that will also save our taxpayers a great deal of money!
Elizabeth Packard
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.