Letter: Supply and Demand Yields Poor

Jim Kiser's April 26 editorial states there is a structural component to poverty. I disagree. Poverty is as relative as wealth. Simple economics states costs are affected by supply and demand. Because there are more low skill workers than low skill jobs, wages are suppressed. When there are fewer low skill workers than low skill jobs, wages increase because employers need to compete for workers. Consequently, increasing marketable skills of individuals reduces the pool of low skill workers looking for low skill jobs. Generally, people are in poverty because of the choices they make. People should look inward to recognize and overcome their shortcomings, if possible. We all compete for resources to the extent we choose to. So develop your plan, implement the plan, review and revise the plan as needed. Remember, success is measured in monetary wealth only by fools.