Letter: supplying water should be handled by businesses

We are out of water.

The American northwest, however, including Alaska and Canada, have hundreds of rivers with excess water. The Columbia River, for example, has four times the volume of the Colorado River. Google says that 265,000 cubic feet of water from the Columbia flow into the Pacific every second. The Yukon River in Alaska has thousands of cubic feet that flow un-touched into the Pacific.

The government should get out of the picture and allow private enterprise to handle water supplies. Note that over two million miles of oil and gas pipe lines were built by private oil companies. Rather than becoming a burden on taxpayers, the oil pipe-lines were another instrument in CREATING wealth. It can be so with construction of water pipe-lines. Like supplying oil, supplying water should be a business enterprise.

A discussion about water pipe-lines is decades overdue.

Jim Douthit

West side