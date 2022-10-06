 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: supplying water should be handled by businesses

  • Comments

We are out of water.

The American northwest, however, including Alaska and Canada, have hundreds of rivers with excess water. The Columbia River, for example, has four times the volume of the Colorado River. Google says that 265,000 cubic feet of water from the Columbia flow into the Pacific every second. The Yukon River in Alaska has thousands of cubic feet that flow un-touched into the Pacific.

The government should get out of the picture and allow private enterprise to handle water supplies. Note that over two million miles of oil and gas pipe lines were built by private oil companies. Rather than becoming a burden on taxpayers, the oil pipe-lines were another instrument in CREATING wealth. It can be so with construction of water pipe-lines. Like supplying oil, supplying water should be a business enterprise.

A discussion about water pipe-lines is decades overdue.

People are also reading…

Jim Douthit

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pima Community College

As your recent article demonstrates, the Pima Community College, its Governing Board and upcoming election for two new board members are the s…

Letter: Say NO to Highway 11

Concerning a possible Highway 11 (U.S., Ariz. officials ask judge to toss lawsuit vs. Interstate 11), the entire project seems like a terrible…

Letter: Purple Makes GOP See Red

I’ve seen this movie before. When I moved to California in 1974, Ronald Reagan was governor, and the state was red, red, red. When I left in 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News