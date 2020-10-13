 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Support 208
View Comments

Letter: Support 208

Why we should support education with  Proposition 208.

You need to spend money to make money and  AZ needs to spend more for education .

Many states that are doing well economically do it by spending much more than AZ .

The legislature has had years to improve the funding and by extension better educated workers

 By one metric AZ is 48 out of 50 in spending. $8000 per pupil. The state should try to produce more high tech workers rather than importing them.

 While in NH it is 14 out of 50 in spending. $ 13000 per pupil and has a high tech industry .

 Total tax load  AZ 8.25 %  NH 6.85 %  if NH can do it what is AZ doing wrong.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News