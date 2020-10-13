Letter: Support 208

Why we should support education with Proposition 208.
You need to spend money to make money and AZ needs to spend more for education .
Many states that are doing well economically do it by spending much more than AZ .
The legislature has had years to improve the funding and by extension better educated workers
By one metric AZ is 48 out of 50 in spending. $8000 per pupil. The state should try to produce more high tech workers rather than importing them.
While in NH it is 14 out of 50 in spending. $ 13000 per pupil and has a high tech industry .
Total tax load AZ 8.25 % NH 6.85 % if NH can do it what is AZ doing wrong.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
