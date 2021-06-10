 Skip to main content
Letter: Support businesses who choose healthy employees
Re: "Time has come to resume life" from Jeffrey McConnell

Businesses may have the right to ask for proof of vaccination just as they already have the right to hire only non-smoking employees. Businesses are looking for employees who are productive and maintain good health. The unvaccinated employee is generally going to require using more sick time. We already know that people who smoke, on the average are out of work an extra 3 days per year. Smokers productivity levels are additionally reduced as they require additional time for smoke breaks. So lets give credit instead to the smart business owner who makes the choice to support the health of their employees and not be critical of them for requiring proof of vaccination.

Brian Dean, RN

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

