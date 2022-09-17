 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Support CFSD Board Candidates who Support Public Education

  • Comments

As a former public school teacher and resident of Catalina Foothills School District whose son was educated in CFSD schools from kindergarten through graduation, I appreciated the opportunity to watch the Star’s extensive interview of CFSD Governing Board candidates Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert. I was disappointed the other candidates declined to participate, which signals a lack of willingness to engage with the community they wish to serve. The candidates interviewed demonstrated they are already invested in CFSD schools through their volunteer service (Bhola and Krauss are incumbents, Mehmert in leadership positions at two schools over many years), and they have the experience and knowledge to meet the many challenges facing public education today. Most importantly, I heard a commitment to upholding teaching as a profession, which is too often under assault. Having high quality educators in the classroom is the most influential factor in student achievement. I will be voting for the candidates who support the dedicated teachers of CFSD.

People are also reading…

Gayle Siegel

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs Won't Debate

I'm not sure if I get the writers intent. Is he for or against Hobbs? "It doesn't demonstrate confidence" he says. Confidence in what and whos…

Letter: price of ignorance

All of my life in Arizona, I've really hated dealing with what I call anger through ignorance. Lately, this problem seems to be exploding expo…

Letter: Public school funding

In this morning's Star (9/11/2022) I read the opinion piece 'Arizona public schools and the common good' regarding public school funding in Ar…

Letter: Masters quick on Flip Flop

Some of the more extreme anti-abortion stances have been removed from Blake Masters' website after he won the GOP nomination. Does he think no…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News