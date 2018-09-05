Re: the Sept. 2 article "Sporting chance denied to boy with hard-to-see challenges."
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month so I appreciate the story about Chase Lock, who is a childhood cancer survivor and was prevented from joining a local soccer club team. Currently there are approximately 270,000 childhood cancer survivors in the U.S.
Childhood cancer is a lifelong experience, as two thirds of all survivors experience a chronic longterm medical condition and one quarter of survivors suffer from the longterm effects of their treatment. Approximately one child a day is diagnosed with cancer in Arizona. This is not an isolated challenge for the children and their parents and every aspect of society including schools, clubs and sports teams needs to understand how to include these young warriors in their programs.
My son was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 4 years old and passed away at age 11. It was the most excruciating feeling as a parent when he was marginalized because of his diagnosis. Tucson you can do better than this.
Beverley Tidwell
Program director, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.