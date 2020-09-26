Letter: Support Dr. Ravi for TUSD

I am writing to endorse Dr. Ravi Grivois Shah for the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board. Over the past year, I have had the opportunity to get to know Ravi and understand his vision and deep commitment to TUSD.
I appreciate Ravi's joy in delving into the budgetary details of how different schools within the district accrue financial resources and are able to spend them. He has the knowledge and skills to ensure that all TUSD students have equitable resources to make their learning environments welcoming, fun, and inclusive.
As a disabled person, I never had a teacher that looked like me. Ravi has specifically called for hiring and retention practices that will support a diverse teacher and staff pool. I look forward to the day when disabled students know some of their teachers share their experience.
For these reasons, I support Dr. Ravi for TUSD.
Zach Coble
Midtown
