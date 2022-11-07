Letter: Support Effective Leadership

I hope that all pima County residents read the article about the accomplishments of Pima Community College under the extraordinary leadership of Lee Lambert and Demion Clinco. It was not to long ago that Chancellor Ray Flores and Board President Brenda Evan led the institution into crisis, created a toxic work environment that ended in the school losing its accreditation. I hope everyone noticed that the recent Forbes survey of employers of at least 500 employees ranked Pima Community College as THE BEST place to work in ALL of southern Arizona. That is right, Pima is number one. As a former CEO, I know this can only be achieved through exemplary, collaborative, inclusive leadership and a strong working relationship between the Chief Executive and the board chair. We are VERY lucky to have a visionary leader in Lee Lambert in our community and a board Chair in Demion that are student focused and driving change and innovation in our community.